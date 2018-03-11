CJ inaugurates new District Court Complex Udhampur

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Chief Justice J&K High Court, Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated newly constructed District Court Complex at Udhampur on Saturday.

He was accompanied by Justice Alok Aradhe administrative judge for Udhampur District.

The inaugural function was attended by Registrar General High court of J&K Sanjay Dhar, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice Jawad Ahmed, MD JKPCC Vikar Mustafa Shounta, Principal District and Session Judge Udhampur K.S Parihar, Additional Session Judge C.L Bavouria, Sub-Judge CJM B.L Jaswal, Sub-Judge Special Mobile Magistrate Sandeep Kour, Additional Mobile Magistrate Anajna Rajput, District Mobile Magistrate Ajay Kumar, Munsiff Junaid Imtyaz Mir, Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar, SSP Rayees Mohammad Bhat, XEN JKPCC Pankaj Sahaney, President Bar Association Jammu B.S Slathia , President Bar Udhampur Surinder Khajuria and Bar Presidents of Majalta, Chenani and Ramnagar and other distinguished guests were also present on the occasion.

The New Court Complex was constructed by JKPCC at a cost of Rs 14. 68 crore and is equipped with latest facilities including six courts in two blocks with retiring sections and ministerial staff rooms, one conference hall and library. Besides this the court complex includes Malkhana, storage and lockup room at basement and administration accommodation at ground and first floor.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice J&K High Court Bader Durrez Ahmed said the aim to construct new buildings and the infrastructure in courts is to facilitate the atmosphere where justice is delivered properly.

He said advocates have an important role to play in Justice Delivery System (JDS) and that role of advocates is not limited to mark your attendance in the court but the ultimate goal must be to make justice available to the common people and help judicial system to deliver it to the door steps of peoples.

Laying the importance of use of new technology in courts through e-courts project, Chief Justice said it will help advocates in their day to day working besides helping in providing better justice system to common masses by sitting at their places.

He appealed young and senior bar members to come forward to adopt this new technology so that its benefit could reach to the litigants and hoped that administrate judge for Udhampur district who is also the chairman of computer committee of J&K high court will left no stone unturned to ensure its use in every nock and corner of state.

Chief Justice also appreciated the efforts of Justice Aradhe and Principal district Session Judge Udhampur Kiker Singh Parihar for making tireless efforts for the speedy completion of court building within the stipulated time frame work .

Earlier, Chief Justice of J&K arrived at District Court Complex Udhampur was warmly received and the ceremonial guard of honour by a contingent of J&K police was also given.

The welcome speech was delivered by Principal District Session Judge Udhampur and vote of thanks was given by Additional Session Judge Udhampur. Proceeding of inaugural ceremony was conducted by Sub judge Special mobile Magistrate Sundeep Kour.