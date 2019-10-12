CJ inaugurates Day Care, Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens at Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Justice, Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Gita Mittal on Friday inaugurated “Ahata-Waqaar”- a Day Care and Recreation Centre for Senior Citizens here at Lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.

Justice Rajesh Bindal (Executive Chairman, J&K State Legal Services Authority), Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu and Chairman DLSA, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Member Secretary, J&K State Legal Services Authority Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Registrar General, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir, Sanjay Dhar, Chairperson, Anugraha, Regional Resource Center on Ageing, New Delhi, Dr. Aabha Chaudhary, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan, Director General, Social Welfare, Jammu, Rehana Batul and other concerned officers besides senior and prominent citizens in large numbers attended the inaugural function .

The centre, set up by District Legal Services Authority, Jammu under the aegis of J&K State Legal Services Authority in collaboration with Social Welfare Department, houses facilities of recreation room, Doctor/Consultation room, indoor games room, music corner, pantry and newspaper room.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Justice, Gita Mittal, who is also the Patron-in-Chief, J&K State Legal Services Authority, expressed hope that with the opening of Ahata-e-Waqaar, the senior citizens shall be benefited by getting quality services of medical, recreation, introspection, indoor games and discussion. It is expected that the society shall be benefitted of the reservoir of their knowledge and experience, she added.

She informed that the newly inaugurated center is the third center after one in Srinagar and second in Leh where senior citizens can meet, share their experiences, spell out solutions to the social issues besides guiding the society using their years of experience and expertise in different fields. She further stressed on the need to set up more such centres in different areas to address the needs of senior citizens. She also said that the centre shall be developed as a place of happiness where senior citizens can celebrate their special occasions.

Executive Chairman, J&K SLSA, Justice Rajesh Bindal said that this centre will provide space to the senior citizens and let them sit together so that they don’t feel isolated and ignored.

During his address, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma stated that in the fast changing scenario, such centers are very important to meet the requirements and needs of Senior Citizens of various age groups. He congratulated the J&K State Legal Services Authority and Social Welfare Department and said that the centre shall be developed as a model that can be replicated in other areas as well.

Director General, Social Welfare Department, Jammu, Rehana Batul, while speaking on the occasion, informed that the programme has been designed to develop formal and informal social support system, besides elaborating various existing welfare schemes of various departments sponsored by Central and State Government for welfare of the senior citizens.

Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu and Chairman DLSA, Vinod Chatterji Koul, Member Secretary, J&K State Legal Services Authority, Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan, Chairperson, Anugraha, Regional Resource Center on Ageing, New Delhi, Dr. Aabha Chaudhary also spoke on the occasion and shared their views.

On the occasion, the dignitaries also released the official newsletter of District Legal Services Authority, Jammu. The inaugural function was commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp followed by Saraswati Vandana.

Principal District & Sessions Judge Jammu and Chairman DLSA, Vinod Chatterji Koul delivered the welcome address while Secretary, DLSA Jammu, Naushad Ahmed Khan presented vote of thanks.