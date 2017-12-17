CJ inaugurates Alternative Dispute Resolution Center building

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Chief Justice of J and K High Court, Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed on Saturday inaugurated Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) center building here at District Court Complex.

Justice Janak Raj Kotwal, Administrative Judge for District Kathua and Justice Sanjeev Kumar Shukla from District Kathua were also present.

The ADR building, inaugurated by Chief Justice, is a state of art building constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 1.22 crore. The building is having accommodation of four mediation cubes, one conference hall with pantry, officer room, staff room and two separate wash rooms with latest state of art facilities.

During his address, Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed said that Alternate Dispute Resolution provides for best mechanism to settle disputes without sapping energy and finances of parties. He advocated recourse to mediation as best option to settle dispute of parties once for all. “The ADR Center, it is hoped, will provide congenial atmosphere for mutual settlement of disputes to the parties”, concluded the Chief Justice.

Justice Janak Raj Kotwal in his address highlighted the fact that settlement of dispute through mediation puts lasting end to the litigation and this process, therefore, be encouraged for dispute resolution as an effective tool.

Justice Sanjeev Kumar in his address described alternate dispute resolution as an effective supplement, which can contribute a great deal in reducing delay in settlement of cases. He emphasised need to boost this mechanism.

Arvind Kumar Gupta, President Bar Association Kathua, highlighted the infrastructural issues and the problems faced by lawyers and litigants in the district.

Sanjeev Gupta, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kathua, welcomed the dignitaries and guests.

Later, the Chief Justice also had a round of Court complex with lawyers.

A.S Langeh, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kathua conducted the proceedings and also presented vote of thanks.

Besides, Sanjay Dhar, Registrar General of the High Court, Jawad Ahmed, Principal Secretary to Chief Justice; R.N Wattal, Member Secretary, J and K State Legal Services Authority; Sikander Azam Chowdhary, Additional District Judge Kathua; Sunil Sangra, Sub Judge, Kathua; Munish Kumar Manhas, Munsiff Kathua, Mohammad Suleman Chowdhary, SSP Kathua; Rashpaul Singh, Additional Deputy Commission Kathua and Members of Bar Association Kathua were also present.