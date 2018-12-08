CJ directs Judicial Officers not to disturb calendar of cases

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Justice Gita Mital expressing concern over frequent/unscheduled observance of leave by Judicial Officers, directed them to not disturb calendar of cases.

According to the circular issued by Jawad Ahmed Principal Secretary to Chief Justice, “Sudden holidays taken by Judges have a very deleterious impact on court work. Cases are fixed for evidence or arguments after long periods of even several months. On account of the Judge taking leave, these cases get adjourned by similar periods. Thus, court’s absence results in harassment of lawyers, litigants, witnesses and adversely impacts the administration of justice. The court calendar factors in leave at appropriate intervals. The calendar is carefully finalised taking into consideration needs of Judicial Officers as well. Judicial Officers are, therefore, impressed upon not to seek or proceed on leave on Court working days, except in unforeseeable, exceptional and un-expected emergencies and exigencies”.

Circular further said that in case an occasion for taking such leave arises, the Judicial Officer shall make every possible effort to give prior intimation of his/her absence to the lawyers and litigants whose cases are listed on the date(s) of absence. “In such eventuality, the cases which are required to be adjourned on account of the Presiding Officer on leave, shall be posted at the earliest date thereafter, preferably within the same or the next month. The above directions shall be diligently followed and a strict view would be taken of failure to comport to the same,” it added.