CJ administers oath to Justice Bindal

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Gita Mittal on Monday administered oath of office to Justice Rajesh Bindal who is recently transferred from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Jammu and Kashmir High Court at a modest oath ceremony held in the Court Room of the Chief Justice here at High Court Complex.

Earlier, the Warrants of Appointment order issued by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind were read out by the Registrar General of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir Sanjay Dhar.

Registrar General Sanjay Dhar also read the Letter of Authorisation issued by Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik , authorising Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir, to administer the oath of office to Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Congratulating Justice Rajesh Bindal, the Chief Justice wished him a successful tenure ahead.

With this appointment, the strength of High Court goes to nine.

Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Justice Tashi Rabstan, Justice Sanjay Kumar Gupta, Justice Sindhu Sharma, former Chief Justice S.K Mittal presently Chairman Human Rights Commission, Justice (Rtd) M.M.S Bedi, Justice (Rtd) Paramjit Singh Dhariwal, Advocate General D.C Raina, Chief Secretary B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Home Secretary R.K Goyal, J&K, Law Secretary J&K, IGP S.D Singh Jamwal, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, President Bar Association Jammu and others were also present.

Justice Bindal was born on April 16, 1961, at Ambala City. he passed matriculation examination from S. A. Jain High School, Ambala City. He got B. Com. Degree from Punjab University, Chandigarh. He did LL. B. from Kurukshetra University in 1985 and joined profession in High Court in September, 1985. He represented Chandigarh Administration before Central Administrative Tribunal for more than

a decade till 2004. He represented Punjab and Haryana regions of Employees Provident Fund Organisation in High Court and Central Administrative Tribunal from 1992. He remained associated, on behalf of State of Haryana, in the dispute concerning Satluj Yamuna Water with State of Punjab before Eradi Tribunal and Apex Court. He represented Income Tax Department Haryana region before the High Court. He was elevated as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, on March 22, 2006. Justice Bindal has disposed of 78,000 cases till March 31, 2018.