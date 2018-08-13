Civilian shot dead by terrorists in J-K’s Pulwama

Share Share 0 Share 0

Srinagar: Militants shot dead a civilian after abducting him from his house in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.

“Terrorists in Murran area of Pulwama last night barged inside the house of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat and abducted him,” a police official said.

The official said police recovered Bhat’s bullet-riddled body from a nearby field.

“Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, which suggest involvement of local militants Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit,” he added. (PTI)