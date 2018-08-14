Civilian shot dead by terrorists, 2 OGWs arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Terrorist shot dead a civilian after abducting him from his house in Pulwama District, police said on Monday.

“Terrorists in Murran area of Pulwama last night barged inside the house of Gulzar Ahmad Bhat and abducted him,” a police official said.

The official said police recovered Bhat’s bullet-riddled body from a nearby field.

“Police have registered a case and initiated investigation, which suggest involvement of local militants Zahoor Thokar and Showkat Dar of the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit,” he added.

Meanwhile, two Overground Workers (OGWs) of terrorists were arrested for a failed rifle snatching bid from a bank guard in the district, police said on Monday.

Security beefed up in Kashmir Srinagar: Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, security arrangements have been beefed in the Kashmir Valley and summer capital Srinagar. Stringent security measures have been put in place. The police is alert, Director General of Police (DGP) S.P Vaid told reporters here. The police and other security forces will ensure that the people celebrate Independence Day without any fear, Vaid said. Referring to the anti-militancy operation at Batamaloo here, on Sunday, the DGP said police was alert and had information on the presence of militants in the area.

The terrorists managed to escape because of the congested locality, but they are injured. We did not want any collateral damage, he said.

A police official said huge number of security men have been stationed near important function areas. The venues have also been sealed, the official said.

The Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, where Governor N.N Vohra will unfurl the Tricolour as part of the main Independence Day event, has been turned into a virtual fortress, the official said.

He added that the security apparatus is not taking any chances after yesterday’s encounter with militants.

The usual security drill is being followed, but some extra measures have been put in place to ensure the day passes peacefully, he said.

A number of check-points have been set up at various junctions and main entry-points to Srinagar, further vehicles are being checked routinely, the official said.

Meanwhile, a full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day celebration was held today at Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium. Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, unfurled the National Flag, inspected the parade and took salute at the march past, a police spokesman said.

He said top officials from the civil and police administration were present for the dress rehearsal.

On 10 August, two persons barged inside the Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch at Khrew and attacked Bank Guard Mumtaz Ahmad with pepper spray and a sharp-edged weapon in an attempt to snatch his 12-bore rifle, a police spokesman said.

He said Ahmad successfully foiled the bid to snatch his rifle but suffered injuries, following which he was rushed to Khrew hospital. The accused persons fled the spot, the spokesman said.

A case under relevant sections was registered and the investigation was initiated, he said.

During the course of investigation, the involvement of two OGWs, Yasir Ahmad Wani a resident of Babapora and Yawar Sultan a resident of Shar Shali Khrew, surfaced in the commission of crime, the spokesman said.

He said both were subsequently arrested and the case is being probed.