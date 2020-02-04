Civilian killed, four injured in Pak firing along LoC in Tangdhar

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A civilian was killed and four others were injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector on Monday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Saleem Awan, 60, they said.

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing this morning. The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, the officials said.

Four civilians sustained injuries in the firing by Pakistani troops, they said.

Officials said Saleem-ud-din was killed after shells landed close to his house at Tadd village. The shelling started in the morning and resumed later in the evening that resulted in the killing of a civilian.

There have been several incidents of ceasefire violations in the last two months in Uri, Gurez and Keran sectors along the LoC by the Pakistani soldiers.

Last month, an army soldier was martyred and a 22-year-old woman was killed in ceasefire violation in north Kashmir’s Uri sector. On December 16, a soldier was martyred in another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Gurez Sector.

The cross-border shelling has triggered migration of some families from Silikote and Churunda villages to Uri town.