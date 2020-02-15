Civilian killed, 4 injured in Pak shelling in Poonch

NIA arrests LoC trader for harbouring terrorists

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: A 60-year old villager was killed and four others were injured on Friday when Pakistan army engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Poonch district, officials said.

Pakistan army targeted civilians when they were heading towards a mosque to offer Friday prayers in Shahpur hamlet along the Line of Control (Loc), they said.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni areas of the district, the officials said.

They used 120 mm mortars to target villages, the officials added.

A mortar shell exploded near a mosque, killing one civilian and injuring four others, they said.

The officials said Indian Army guarding the borderline retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani shelling. The exchange of fire was going on when the reports last came in, they said.

The deceased was identified as Badar Din of Shahpur, the officials said, adding two among the injured were identified as Mohmmad Shabir (32) and Imtaiz Ahmed (33).

The injured have been shifted to the district hospital, they said.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav and SSP Ramesh Angral visited the hospital Poonch and met the injured persons undergoing treatment there.

Yadav announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 5,000 each to the injured persons from Red Cross, a statement issued said.

A soldier was martyred and three others were injured on Saturday last when Pakistani army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the LoC in Poonch district, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Jammu and Kashmir’s LoC trade organisation president Tanveer Ahmed Wani in connection with a case related to suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh, who was caught “escorting” terrorists out of the Valley.

Wani was called to the NIA headquarters and questioned about providing funds to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmed, alias Naveed Babu, and others, the officials said.

He was placed under arrest and taken to Jammu, where he would be produced before the designated NIA court.

With his arrest, the number of people nabbed by the NIA has gone up to six.

Besides the DySP, Naveed and now Wani, the others arrested include Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Rafi Ahmed Rather and Irfan Shafi Mir, who claims to be an advocate.

Naveed’s brother, Syed Irfan Ahmed, was also arrested after he was brought from Punjab. He was in constant touch with his brother and had asked him to look for an accommodation in Chandigarh where they could go to escape the harsh winter of Kashmir.

The case came to light after Singh, who was accompanying Naveed, Mir and Rather, was intercepted by police near Qazigund on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway last month and arrested.