Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch

JAMMU: A civilian was injured in a landmine blast in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav informed that the civilian stepped on a mine in border-belt of Baigyaldara, resulting in the blast. The victim, identified as 22-year old Arif Hussain, son of Mir Hussain, resident of Bagyaldra, has been hospitalised and is presently under treatment.