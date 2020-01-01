Civilian injured in landmine blast in Poonch

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A civilian was
injured in a landmine blast in Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said.
Deputy Commissioner
Poonch, Rahul Yadav informed that the civilian stepped on a mine in border-belt
of Baigyaldara, resulting in the blast. The victim, identified as 22-year old
Arif Hussain, son of Mir Hussain, resident of Bagyaldra, has been hospitalised
and is presently under treatment.
