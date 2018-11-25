Civilian injured in firing dies

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: A civilian, injured in a firing incident near a security forces camp in Budgam district, succumbed to injuries on Saturday, officials said.

Ishfaq Ahmad Ganaie was injured in the firing near the camp of Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles unit at Chattergam area of Budgam in central Kashmir on Friday, a police official said.

He said Ganaie succumbed at the SMHS hospital here on Saturday morning.

Local residents had accused the Army of opening unprovoked fire that led to Ganaie getting injured. However, Srinagar-based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia said the Army did not open fire and the civilian was injured in a “terrorist committed atrocity”.

“In a case of terrorist committed atrocity, Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie of Magraypora was shot at by the terrorists, 500-600 metres away from Army camp at Chhatargam,” Kalia said in a statement.

He said when the Army troops heard the sound of the firing, the Quick Reaction Team immediately rushed towards the direction of the fire to find out what was happening.

When the party reached the spot, they saw Ishfaq in a pool of blood. He had bullet injuries, one in head and the other in leg and was immediately taken to Chhatargam hospital from where doctors shifted him to SMHS Hospital,” Kalia said.

The defence spokesperson said the reports of “the individual lobbing a grenade on the Army camp and the Army retaliation are completely baseless”.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations in the matter, the police official said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the official said a girl, critically injured in a shootout in Khudwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday morning, succumbed at a hospital here on Saturday.

Muskan Jan, a resident of Wangud- Qaimoh was injured in cross-firing when terrorists attacked an Army camp at Khudwani in the wee hours on Thursday, the official said.

The Army retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of firing. Muskan was caught in a crossfire and sustained bullet injury, he said.

She was taken to the SMHS hospital where she succumbed on Saturday, the official said.