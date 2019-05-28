Civilian injured in attack dies in Kupwara

Share Share 0 Share

Srinagar: A civilian, who was shot at and injured by suspected militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, has succumbed to injuries, police said on Tuesday.

Militants Monday night fired at and injured a civilian identified as Abdul Majeed Shah, a resident of Babagund area of Langate in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said Shah was rushed to a hospital in a critical condition, but succumbed to injuries later.

Police have registered a case, the official said, adding a hunt has been launched to trace the assailants. (PTI)