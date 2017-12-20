Civil society, govt should work together to end violence: Mehbooba

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today expressed anguish over the killing of a woman during an encounter and said that civil society and government should work together to end violence in the state.

During the exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Shopian district yesterday, a woman–Ruby–was injured. She was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries.

“Anguished over the killing of young girl during a gunfight in Batmurran village of Shopian district”, Mufti said in a tweet.

“It is unfortunate that a web of violence has been cast in which the local and innocent civilians of the state have been caught,” she said.

In a statement, she further said that both civil society and the government should work together to end violence in the state. (PTI)