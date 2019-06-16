Civil Society, Army conduct cleanliness drive under SBM at Chowgan

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: The civil society members of the district Kishtwar and Army today conducted a massive cleanliness drive at Chowgan ground under “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

The drive was joined by scores of youth, elders and children who enthusiastically participated in the cleanliness drive.

The youth appealed the people of Kishtwar for keeping their surroundings clean as the unhygienic environment can prove hazardous towards human health and the health of humans. They asked the public not to throw waste material and polythene in ‘Chowgan’ ground to help keep the historic spot clean and green.

“The process of cleanliness should not be restricted to occasional days only but we should make it a habit to keep our surroundings clean every day. We will extend this cleanliness drive to other destinations as well with the same spirit.” The participants maintained.

OC Helipad, 26 RR Major Digvijay Singh and his team participated in the drive and motivated the Youth to spread awareness about the importance of Swachh Bharat Mission in keeping our surroundings environment-friendly.

The participants expressed gratitude to the Army, Municipality and PHE for their support towards making this drive a grand success.