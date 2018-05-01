Civil Defence, SDRF conduct awareness camp at Samba

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Civil Defence and SDRF organised an awareness camp at Government Middle School Parthyal in District Samba in which about 55 persons including students, teaching staff, CD Wardens and volunteers participated. Chief Warden and Deputy Chief Warden presided over the function. During the programme, SDRF instructors delivered lecture on first aid, fire fighting and CPR.

The function concluded with the vote of thanks by Headmaster of Government Middle School Pathyal , Harmeet Kour.