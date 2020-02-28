Civil Defence awareness programme held at IMPA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Civil Defence Jammu conducted an awareness programme at J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration & Rural Development (IMPA&RD) Regional campus Sidhra, Jammu.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of Muneer Ahmed Khan, Additional Director General of Police Homeguards/Civil Defence and UTDRF J&K-Jammu, under supervision of DySP Behari Lal, Incharge Deputy Controller Civil Defence, Jammu. During the camp, the knowledge regarding first aid, CPR, chocking, emergency methods of rescue, fire-fighting skills along with practical demonstrations was given to about 100 KAS probationers by the instructors of Civil Defence. While speaking on the occasion, Incharge Deputy Controller Civil Defence Jammu (DySP), Behari Lal, Paramjeet Kumar, Chief Warden Jammu and Thakur Ranjeet Singh, Deputy Chief Warden Jammu highlighted role of Civil Defence.

Dr Reva Sharma, Director Training J&K IMPARD, Jammu presented vote of thanks.