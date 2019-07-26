Civic Safaikaramcharis threaten strike from July 29

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Civic Safaikaramcharis Union (CSKU) of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Thursday served a 72-hour ultimatum to the authorities and threatened to go on strike from July 29 if their demands are not redressed.

Led by Rinku Gill, President CSKU, the Safaikaramcharis assembled in the Town Hall premises and raised slogans in support of their demands.

Gill said Safaikaramcharis are backbone of JMC but unfortunately they have been deprived of their rights despite repeated appeals, representations and reminders. He reiterated the demands of the Union like re-organization of JMC, regularization of 200 Safaikaramcharis, filling up of vacant post of Safaikaramcharis, conducting DPC of all cadre employees, scrapping of outsourcing of wards, NGO system and appointment of daily wager Safaikaramcharis, sanctioning of new Municipal Colony for Safaikaramcharis, etc. He also demanded sanctioning of leave to daily wager employees and curb on hiring vehicles from outside.

Stating that Safaikaramcharis are not given weekly holiday and put on duty even on gazetted holidays and Sundays, he demanded sanctioning of these holidays to Safaikaranmcharis. He also stressed for one time attendance of Safaikaramcharis or allotment of daily allowances to them.

Gill warned that if their demands are not address before July 29, the Safaikaramcharis would be forced to adopt the path of agitation.