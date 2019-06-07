Civic Safaikaramcharis reiterate demands

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Civic Safaikaramcharis Union (CSKU), Drivers and Cleaners Union (DCU) and Sanitary Supervisors Union (SSU) of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Thursday held a joint protest against the Government to highlight their burning demands. The protest, led jointly by Rinku Gill (CSKU President), Gulzar Massih (DCU President) and Shahzadi Gill (SSU President), was attended by a large number of employees.

Speaking on the occasion, Gill said that Safaikaramcharis, drivers, cleaners, Sanitary Supervisors and clerical staff are backbone of JMC but unfortunately they have been deprived of their rights despite repeated appeals, representations and reminders. He reiterated the demands of the employees including re-organisation of JMC, regularisation of 33 contractual drivers, regularisation of 200 Safaikaramcharis, Computer Operators and Technical Assistants/ Surveyors, filling-up of vacant post of Safaikaramcharis, conducting DPC for all cadre employees, scrapping outsourcing of wards, NGO system, appointment of daily-wager Safaikaramcharis, etc. Stating that Safaikaramcharis are forced to work even on gazetted holidays and Sundays, Gill demanded sanctioning of weekly-holiday and other gazetted holidays for Safaikaramcharis. He further stressed for one-time attendance of Safaikaramcharis.