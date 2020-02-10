City of Chandigarh hosts Ru-Bu-Ru with Balwant Thakur

STATE TIMES NEWS

CHANDIGARH: City of Chandigarh hosted Ru-Bu-Ru, a live interaction session with Balwant Thakur in 15th National Theatre Festival at Bal Bhawan, Chandigarh.

Organised by Theatre For Theatre, this event is considered to be the biggest winter Theatre festival of Asia. The Ru-Bu-Ru with Balwant Thakur was attended by all the prominent theatre practitioners and cultural activists of Chandigarh which was aimed at knowing Balwant Thakur’s eventful amazing theatre journey from Jammu to Johannesburg.

It may be recalled that Balwant Thakur who is currently posted as Cultural Diplomat of India to South Africa is in India for few days and series of talks/interactive sessions are being held with him with the motive of knowing about his recent accomplishments.

His programme Ru-Bu-Ru was moderated by Sudesh Sharma the man behind 15 years National Theatre Festival of Chandigarh. Majority of the participants in Ru-Bu-Ru session prompted Balwant Thakur to deliberate in detail about the International Theatre approaches and developments. Being a Director working at the International level and already having done creditable job in the international cultural scene, Balwant Thakur beautifully underline the comparisons of India with those of developed nations when it comes to cultural approaches and initiatives.