Citizenship Act, NRC weapons of mass polarisation: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens as “weapons of mass polarisation” unleashed by fascists on India and said the best defence against them is peaceful satyagraha.
Gandhi said he stands in solidarity with those protesting peacefully against them.
“The CAB and NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC,” he said on Twitter. (PTI)
