Citizens’ Forum seeks financial assistance for MSMEs

JAMMU: Citizens’ Forum urged the LT Governor, G C Murmu to take up the issue of helping small businesses and MSMEs in providing loans to them by banks in Jammu, as promised by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet great business depression in the country, particularly in J&K UT because of prevailing conditions.

In a statement issued here, R K Chadha, President of the Forum said that Center Government is considering Rs 42,000 crore help to Airtel and other telecom companies as bailout package from their fiscal crises due to a big loss of Rs 35,000 crore by AirTel alone, but there is nothing for small businesses and MSME, who are suffering from soaring debts and paying interest and installments from their savings to banks in the Union Territory. “Banks are charging penal interest from defaulter account holders, instead of helping consumers to tide over their financial crises, as announced by RBI, by reducing the interest six times in this financial year,” he said.

Chadha further said that the Forum took up the matter of deferring payment of loan installments for 6 months with former Governor Satya Pal Malik and the Chief Secretary called a meeting of State Bankers association and announced 90 days extension of loan payment but till date, it has not been implemented on ground level.

The Forum demanded six months extension of loan payments as prevailing conditions of J&K UT has gone bad to worse as far as business depression is concerned.

Chadha further requested the Lt Governor to save the general public of harassment by Airtel Telecom, which is charging huge bills from consumers despite non-available of internet services and threatening to disconnect the connection, if bills are not paid in full.

The signatories to the statement included S S Wazir, Dr Ravinder Madan, K B Jandyal, Dr Arun Gupta, Arun Sharma, Prem Gupta, R K Handa, P P Sharma, Shiv Choudhary, J K Vaid, D K Khajuria, Dr C L Gupta, K K Khosa, S P Sharma, Shiban Khaibri, S K Gupta, Lalit Mahajan, Deepak Handa, Lalit Makin, O P Sharma, Harbans Wahi, Jit Pal Sahni, Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina, Ashok Misra, M S Kapoor, Veena Handa, Manjit Manocha, Pooja Malhotra, Sarita Oswal, Samir Bhasin and Sunny Dua.