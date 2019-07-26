Citizens’ Forum pitches for decongestion of city

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Welcoming State Government for setting up a committee to formalize the plan for Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage complex and arrangement of parking by relocating the surrounding government quarters, the Citizens’ Forum Jammu stated that a long pending demand of the forum has been accepted.

Meanwhile, the Citizens’ Forum has demanded that the urban planners in Jammu need to give serious thoughts while revisiting the master plans for the city.

“The revised master plans generally suit the violators of the earlier plans. It is regretted that no serious thought is being given by the planners in the government” Forum President, R.K Chadha said.

Chadha said that some of the forum members with technical educational and professional background have formed a plan for creating enormous parking space in the city besides sufficient space for mohalla clinics in the Jammu city by decongesting the city in a planned manner.

“We have already requested the Governor Satya Pal Malik for not implementing FAR in Old Jammu city as per the master plan, the decongestion of the city will also give relief to the old structures of the city,” he added.

Chadha further said the parking places created will also effect in controlling the traffic chaos of the Jammu city.

Citizens’ Forum requested for creating disciplined transport system with fixation of fare of all kind of vehicles which at present are charging as per their own goodwill.

The signatories to the statement included ADGP (retd) S.S Wazir, former PSC Member Dr R Madan, Prof Aman Rathore former PSC member, Arun Gupta Chairman MIER, Arun Sharma Retd Chief Engineer, R.K Handa Retd Vice Chairman JDA, S.K Gupta Retd Chief Engineer, M.S Kapoor Retd Engineer, Anil Sethi Advocate, Anuj Dewan Advocate, Ashok Parihar Advocate, Veena Handa Educationist, Sarita Oswal Industrialist, Sunny Dua journalist, Sameer Bhasin, K.K Khosa President KP Sabha and Jit Pal Sahni.