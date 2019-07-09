Citizens Forum for declaring old Jammu as ‘Heritage City’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Alleging corruption galore in all Municipal bodies, in approving the plans of construction and providing permission for the same, the Citizens Forum demanded for declaring old Jammu city as the ‘Heritage City’ and pleaded for non-application of Floor Area Ratio (FAR) as per the Master Plan in cases of old structures in old cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

In a request addressed to the State Governor, Satya Pal Malik and the Mayor JMC, the President, Citizens Forum, R K Chadha said that adhering to the FAR in cases of houses constructed in past in old cities of Jammu and Srinagar, on 2 to 3 marlas of lands by marginal economically families, will lead to hardships for them. In view of growing members of family and demand for more accommodation, these economically marginal class citizens will not be able to meet the demand for more accommodation, with the number of family members growing.

Chadha said that there is a cumbersome system to obtain the ‘No Objection Certificates’ (NOCs) required to get Municipal plan approved from the Municipalities. This cumbersome process leads to arduous journey to different Departments, loaded with objection for one or another requirement. However, previously the entire Jammu city was built by the courtesy of a Khilaf Warzi Officer at Rs 6 lakh for commercial buildings and some reasonable price for residential houses.

The entire old cities of Jammu & Srinagar have already a jumble of buildings. By applying FAR in these cases, requiring leaving of some more space while raising new constructions, will only compound the problem. The Forum requested that the old city of Jammu should be declared as ‘Heritage City’ like Amritsar City and should be developed as per norms and specifications of old Heritage cities.

Other signatories to the statement included Addl DGP (Retired) S S Wazir, Former PSC Member Dr Mrs R Madan, Prof Aman Rathore former PSC member, Arun Gupta Chairman MIER (Educationist), Arun Sharma Retired Chief Engineer, R K Handa Retired Vice Chairman JDA, M S Kapoor Retired Engineer, Anil Sethi Advocate High Court, Ashok Parihar Advocate High Court, Veena Handa Educationist, Sarita Oswal Industrialist, Sameer Bhasin, K K Khosa President KP Sabha, Jeet Pal Sahni and Sunny Dua Journalist.