Citizens’ Forum for ascertaining if KPs really want to return to valley

JAMMU: Citizens’ Forum Jammu sought that before finalising any plans for return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley, it is required that authorities should ascertain real aspirations of KPs, who now for long have been living away from their homes and hearths. This was demanded by the Citizens’ Forum President, R K Chadha in a press statement issued here on Monday.

Asking the Governor Satya Pal Malik besides the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to find out aspirations of KPs regarding their return to the Valley, Chadha said, “As far as KPs living in Jammu are concerned, they are our dear friends and Jammu has adopted and adjusted with them. Love and affection bond the KPs, who came here as migrants, with locals. In my opinion, we the Jammuites have no problem in their getting settled here permanently.”

He further said, “We have noticed some fringe elements have been hobnobbing with Hurriyat people and leaders of NC, PDP and BJP to demand rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir Valley without giving a concrete plan of their security. In the name of giving an impression to the International community that we are ready to adjust Pandits with us in Kashmir, there is a great deception. Those, who are really willing, should go back but first the authorities must properly ascertain that among all KPs, who and how many want to go back to Valley.”

Chadha added, “The voices over return of KPs are not out of love for them but for approximate fund of Rs 30,000 crore, which is to be spent on rehabilitation programme of KPs in Kashmir valley. We have already gone through this drama in 2002, when Late Mufti Mohd Sayeed, when he was the Chief Minister, was offered fund tuning to Rs 10,000 crore by the former Prime Minister, Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the settlement of Kashmiri Pandits and Late Brig Gen Dhar and I was asked to prepare Pandits for returning back to Kashmir. No one had agreed then but Government started spending funds in Kashmir for constructing flats for them.” “Now, we request the Governor to first prepare a complete list of Kashmiri Pandit families, who want to go back to Kashmir valley, so that they do not get double benefits at both the places. For those, who wish to remain here in Jammu, arrangements should be made for creation of a Satellite township at Patnitop and Bhadarwah areas.”

“During elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a gathering in Samba, had promised to create village tourism in Jammu areas. Let his promise be fulfilled in this way, which will give a decent living and secured future to Kashmiri Pandits. Moreover, it will also promote infrastructure for Jammu tourism,” Chadha added.

The other signatories of the statement included Addl DGP (Retired) S S Wazir, Former PSC Member Dr R Madan, Prof Aman Rathore former PSC member, Arun Gupta Chairman MIER (Educationist), Arun Sharma (Retired) Chief Engineer, R K Handa (Retired) Vice Chairman JDA, S K Gupta (Retired) Chief Engineer, M S Kapoor (Retired) Engineer, Anil Sethi Advocate High Court, Anuj Dewan Advocate, Ashok Parihar Advocate High Court, Veena Handa Educationist, Sarita Oswal Industrialist, Sunny Dua Journalist, Sameer Bhasin PR and Media Consultant, K K Khosa President KP Sabha and Jit Pal Sahni.