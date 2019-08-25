Citizen’s Forum demands waiving off interest on bank loans for MSME units

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Citizen’s Forum President R K Chadha welcomed the abrogation of Article 370, which is going to change the face of Jammu economy by influx of a large scale finances by purchase of lands by big investors from India and abroad for putting up large and heavy industries, thereby increasing the infrastructure of Jammu tourism and other job creating units.

In a press statement issued here, Chadha said that business and industry is facing gloom (Mandi) for last three years because of demonetisation and introduction of haphazard GST. Chadha further said that present border and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has further affected the business in Jammu with maximum losses to middle class and MSME units.

As a supportive measure, the Citizen’s Forum demanded waiving-off of interest for six months on bank loans for small business and MSME units to cope with the high level gloom in business and industry in Jammu. “We appeal to the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman to instruct banks for providing financial assistance to units and small business houses for saving them becoming INSIPID or NPA,” he said.

The signatories to the statement included ADGP S S WAZIR, Dr Ravinder Madan, Dr Arun Gupta, R K Handa, Arun Sharma, S K Gupta, Harbans Wahi, Ashok Parihar, Anil Sethi, Anuj Dewan Raina, Aditya Sharma, Ashok Misra, M S Kapoor, Veena Handa, Sarita Oswal and Sunny Dua.