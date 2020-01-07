CITIZEN DATA

The vulnerability of citizens’ data repository guarding about a billion Aadhaar IDs was always questionable. The buyer could be anyone – an irksome telemarketer, a cunning hacker or a cyber criminal operating from a remote location. The buyer can take full advantage of the inundating information because the government is hell bent on linking virtually everything with this 12-digit number. Based on its diktat, citizens are forced to link their PAN cards, bank accounts, provident funds etc with their Aadhaar numbers. But now government has relaxed such norms but the fate of whatever data has been created remains always worrisome. Instead of addressing the citizens’ privacy concerns, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) – the custodian of about a billion personal identities – has rubbished the reports as “a case of misreporting” and denied any breach. But astonishingly, in the same breath, it says that it would take “legal action, including the lodging of an FIR, against the persons involved.” It is surprising that UIDAI does not consider any security threat in unauthorised access to names, addresses, postal codes, photographs, dates of birth, mobile numbers and email IDs of millions of individuals. This information is enough for a cyber criminal to defraud gullible citizens. The silence of the government, particularly of the IT Ministry, on this matter is worrisome. It must fathom the gravity of the situation. The hackers can create havoc if they breach the second level – the biometric safe – and alter or delete the biometric details of Aadhaar cardholders. The Aadhaar card was conceived by the Manmohan Singh government as an effective subsidy delivery tool. It did work well within its limited mandate of direct transfer of cooking gas subsidy. Indeed, it has potential to become a great tool of effective governance, provided the current dispensation renounces its rash and brash approach. Now though government has relaxed the use of Aadhaar, it must address the citizens’ privacy and security concerns.