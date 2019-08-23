Citing severe ‘defects’, HC adjourns plea challenging J&K Reorganisation Act

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Justice Rajesh Kumar Bindal of Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s Jammu Wing on Friday adjourned the petition challenging J & K Reorganization Act, 2019 for September 4, 2019, observing that the plea has severe ‘defects’.

When the petition came up for hearing, Justice Rajesh Bindal found that the petitioner has challenged the J & K Reorganization Act, 2019 but the copy of same is not placed in the record and the petition is defective.

On this, the petitioner sought time to remove defects and High Court adjourned the matter and directed Registry to list the matter for September 4, 2019.

Advocate Shams Khawaja filed a petition in High Court’s Jammu Wing seeking declaration that J & K Reorganisation Act, 2019 be held ultra vires of the Constitution of India and also for issuance of appropriate directions. The petition submitted that Union of India has recently rushed in legislation that inter-alia purports to bifurcate the State of Jammu & Kashmir and furthermore downgrade the residue units into Union Territories as detailed in the aforesaid legislation. The said legislation has since been given effect, it added.

It was contended that the aforesaid legislation violates the constitutional paradigm in terms of procedure, in terms of substantive law and in terms of jurisprudence as well. The petitioner had appealed to dwell on the aforesaid aspects during course of arguments. It was also submitted that the aforesaid legislation violates Article 3 of the Constitution of India, undermines the mandate inherent in Article 2 of the Constitution and sabotages the Federal Structuring that is a Salient Feature and Basic to the Structure of the Constitution itself. “The aforesaid legislation disregards the framer’s intent, manifestly. In enacting this legislation the respondents have exceeded competent jurisdiction”, the petitioner submitted.

It was also submitted that in enacting the aforesaid legislation, the respondents have been very unfair to the Jammu region. “This is nowhere to suggest that Kashmir or Ladakh regions have been treated duly and as per the admittedly stated ‘Statement of Reasons & Objects’, the parameters including sparse population in a given territory unit such as Ladakh, impact of strife in given regions and respective regions having international borders with not very harmonious quarters were noticed for mooring while devising the aforesaid impugned legislation. Furthermore the realisation of Right to Self-Determination was also effectively taken cognisance of and acted upon by the respondents selectively”, the plea submitted adding that the Right to Self-Determination is the spring of all democratic thought and processes and the people of Jammu are the ones who have been refused realization of the same, not to speak of the oppressed people of Kashmir.

“It is the duty of the Government of the day to provide Good Governance to the people of the land and further that it is the democratic right of the people to determine their prospects themselves – from policies of their State to implementation priorities and methodology, etc. By not granting separate, independent of any other region ‘Statehood’, a long-standing lawful expectation of the people of Jammu has been belied. In the entire exercise of enactment of the aforesaid legislation (and by its implementation) the people of Jammu have been discriminated against by the respondents and their rights under Article 14 violated and by means of Presidential Order dated August 5, 2019 i.e. the Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir)Order, 2019, the respondents have illegally deprived the people of Jammu of their constitutionally recognised special status due to their bonding with the Union of India under special conditions and have thereby furthermore violated their rights under Article 14 and discriminated against them”, the petitioner submitted.