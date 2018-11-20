CISF seizes 5 gold bars at Hyderabad Airport

Share Share 0 Share 0

HYDERABAD: Five gold bars worth Rs 15 lakh were seized from a NRI woman passenger at the international airport here, CISF officials said Sunday.

The woman was about to board a Mumbai-bound flight when her bag aroused the suspicion of a CISF woman constable who sent it for an intensive check, the officials said.

The check yielded the five gold bars, each weighing 100 gm, and the passenger had no supporting documents, they said. On enquiry, it was revealed that the NRI lives in the US with her parents and wanted to give the gold as a gift to her father-in-law who also resides there, the CISF officials said adding that she had come to India on November 15.