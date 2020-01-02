CISF personnel saves passenger at Delhi airport; provides first-aid

Agency

New Delhi: Prompt action by two CISF personnel saved the life of a Udaipur-bound passenger at Delhi airport, a senior official said on Thursday.

The passenger, Ashok Mahajan, suddenly fainted and fell in the terminal area of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday noon just before he was about to take the flight, the official said.

He said CISF constables Madhusudan and Manoj Kumar, who were present at the spot, immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the passenger. CPR is a process to revive a person who has stopped breathing.

“The traveller was in a group of seven people and one amongst them was a former diplomat.

He also wrote a thank you note and appreciated the quick intervention of the CISF personnel,” the official said.