CISF nabs a passenger with 2 kg Hashish

STATE TIMES NEWS

MUMBAI: CISF nabbed a passenger with 2 Kg Hashish worth approximately Rs 12 lakh at Mumbai Airport.

During Pre-Embarkation Security Check through X-BIS machine at Security Hold Area of Terminal-2, Mumbai Airport, CISF personnel detected 2 Kg Hashish kept in black polythene and wrapped with aluminum foil from the hand baggage of a passenger.

The passenger was identified as Shabaz Sahid Sayyed (Indian), who was supposed to travel to Doha from Mumbai Airport by Jet Airways flight No 9W-552 (STD 2015 hrs).

Later, the aforesaid passenger along-with recovered Hashish worth Rs 12 lakh was handed over to NCB officials for further action in the matter.