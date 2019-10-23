CISF ASI assaulted in SMGS hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: An
ASI of CISF was assaulted by a CRPF Jawan in SMGS hospital on Tuesday.
As per the
details, CISF ASI R S Nagar, son of
Pappi Singh, resident of Madhya Pradesh,
presently staying at Kunjwani who was posted at SMGS Hospital was assaulted by
CRPF Jawan when ASI stopped the jawan from entering into the hospital. He was detained and was
questioned.
Meanwhile, Rattan Lal, son of Anant Ram,
resident of Mastgarh was also assaulted in Lakhdata Bazaar and is under
treatment at hospital.
