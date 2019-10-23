CISF ASI assaulted in SMGS hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An ASI of CISF was assaulted by a CRPF Jawan in SMGS hospital on Tuesday.

As per the details, CISF ASI R S Nagar, son of Pappi Singh, resident of Madhya Pradesh, presently staying at Kunjwani who was posted at SMGS Hospital was assaulted by CRPF Jawan when ASI stopped the jawan from entering into the hospital. He was detained and was questioned.

Meanwhile, Rattan Lal, son of Anant Ram, resident of Mastgarh was also assaulted in Lakhdata Bazaar and is under treatment at hospital.