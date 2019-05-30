Cine stars land in capital for Modi’s swearing-in

Share Share 0 Share

New Delhi: The A-listers of Indian film industry such as Karan Johar, Rajinikanth, Boney Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut are expected to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Sidharth Roy Kapur, President of the Film and Television Producers Guild of India, and actor Shahid Kapoor confirmed to PTI that they will be present for the event.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor said he feels “happy and fortunate” to be a part of the ceremony.

“The kind of victory they have had, It is almost like a celebration. It is celebration of democracy. Something good has happened and it will continue to happen,” Kapoor told PTI.

Before she flew in from Mumbai, Ranaut told reporters she wished Modi all the best for his future endeavours.

“The PM has set some goals and we all heard that in his speech. All our best wishes with him, that he is able to do what is best for the country and be able to fulfil all his goals. He is an extremely loved Prime Minister. He is here because of his hard work, we all can only appreciate him,” she said.

Last year, the prime minister twice met a Bollywood delegation to discuss ways the entertainment industry can contribute towards nation building.

Producer Mahavir Jain, one of the organisers behind the two meetings, told PTI that the likes of Rajkumar Hirani, Rajinikanth, Aanand L Rai, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Divya Khosla Kumar, Kajal Aggarwal, Mangesh Hadawale and Abhishek Kapoor are attending the ceremony.

“It is an honour to be part of the swearing in ceremony. We are with the vision of our PM in nation building and it would be a privilege to contribute in our own way,” he added.(PTI)