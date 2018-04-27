CII’s Startup Clinic campaign commences

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: To promote startups in J&K, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) organised the first Startup Clinic at Islamic University of Science and Technology here onm Thursday.

The startup clinic on exploring new opportunities was conducted by Iqram Shafiee, Co-Chairman CII panel on Skills and Entrepreneurship and Managing Director Shafiee Healthcare. Session gave insights to students on how to think about new business opportunities and possibilities and the requirements while starting a new business with practicalities. Shafiee spoke about the requirements of using professional approach to become a successful entrepreneur. He shared his personal journey of overcoming hurdles of external environment in business in Kashmir.

The session saw enthusiastic participation from students with interactive Q&A session. He also offered students complete support from Confederation of Indian Industry to facilitate their smooth transition in Entrepreneurship.

He informed students that CII Startup Clinic is a campaign and will continue with different students in different colleges and the aim is to nurture some new businesses from J&K. Dr Parvez Mir, In-charge Entrepreneurship Development Cell, IUST and Khurshid Dar, Head CII Kashmir Zone were also present.