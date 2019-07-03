CII organises leadership talks under ‘Connect i3 series’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) on Tuesday organized exclusive Leadership Talk series on topic ‘Leadership Connect i3 Series: Ignite Minds – Inculcate Innovation – Inspire to Aspire’.

K.B Kachru, Chairman Emeritus and Principal Advisor of South Asia was the Guest Speaker. He has been on the Board of Directors for the Tourism Corporation of various state governments and served as an executive member of PATA India Chapter, the American Society of Travel Agents of India, Association HAI, FHRAI and India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB).

During the session, he described about the traits of good leader and shared his career experiences. Also, he had an interactive open house discussion with the present industry members.

Earlier, Rajesh Sharma, Chairman CII J&K State and Managing Director SRA Foods & Beverages Pvt. Ltd briefed participants about the leadership talk series of CII initiative. Later, he extended his gratitude to Kachru for such informative session on leadership and said, it is very essential to have such sessions frequently. This helps the Industry to know more about the different aspects of growth and development, he added.