CII organises industrial visit for MIET students to Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Godrej CPL

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: CII in collaboration with Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Godrej CPL organised an industrial visit for MIET College students here on Friday for imparting pragmatic knowledge about the industrial processes.

Educational institutes in India to a great extent are adopting industrial visits as a value-added learning method for students. Gaining from course readings, text books and other examination material does not do the trick for all encompassing learning. Practical, hands-on learning is essential for better understanding of work processes and business functions. Industrial visits are helpful to students in identifying their area of interest; industry visits bridge the gap between theoretical training and practical learning in a real-life environment.

Narendra Brahmbhatt (Finance Head) and team of Cadila Pharmaceuticals elucidated the students with the working of a plant in an industry. The students learnt about different section of the plant, which included primary packaging section, acceptance and rejection section, engineering section including boiler and chilling plant, power control system and warehouse.

Students were taken for a premises round through Softgel and Hospicon through ETP, where screening of the Jammu Plant film was conducted. Briefing on the manufacturing process was conducted by Dinesh Jain (Plant Head) in the Training centre room. Sandeep Singh (Plant Head) and Team from Godrej Consumer Products limited expounded students on the complete manufacturing knowledge of industrial automation.

Prof B.C Sharma, Dean (Internship and Placements, MIET College) facilitated the students of MIET College to broaden their viewpoint and gather knowledge about working process of the company. It helped improve relational abilities and correspondence methods.