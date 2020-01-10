CII J&K, other delegations meet Lt Governor

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of Confederation of Indian Industries, J&K on Thursday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan to discuss the issues of development and economic growth in J&K.

The delegation led by CII J&K Chairman, Rajesh Sharma congratulated the Lt Governor for the administration’s consistent efforts towards improving the overall environment for development of Industrial sector and for making committed efforts for organizing the upcoming Global Investor’s Summit in J&K.

The delegation apprised the Lt Governor about its steadfast efforts and prime focus on the development of J&K’s priority sectors and the impediments that need to be immediately addressed for its holistic development vis-a-vis improving the road, rail and air connectivity, extension of freight corridors up to J&K, industrial package for local industries, promotion of Food Processing and Agro Based industries, taxation issues, extension of rehabilitation benefits to all the stressed loan accounts under Master Directions of the RBI, in view of the developments after 5th August 2019 etc.

The trade body also said that it was keen on collaborating with the Government by being a part of the advisory and consultation process to create the most conducive environment for the growth of Industrial Sector in J&K.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor released the CII document on “Agenda for Growth and Development for Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir” and assured the delegation of necessary support from the Government for ensuring balanced development with focus on inclusive growth. He informed the delegation that a robust and comprehensive industrial policy encompassing various aspects is in the offing which would address several unattended issues affecting the industrial growth and development in J&K.

Meanwhile, a delegation of S.O.S International called on the Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation led by its Chairman, Rajiv Chuni sought the intervention of the Lt Governor into various issues pertaining to the package to PoJK Displaced Persons, providing benefits to all PoJK DPs at par with Valley Migrants, reservation in J&K Legislative Assembly, permission for visiting religious places in PoJK, inclusion of PoJK DPs families living outside J&K in the ambit of the package , constitution of PoJK DPs Development Board to safeguard their ethnic, cultural and linguistic identities, formation of Scouts by recruiting unemployed youth form among the displaced persons.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the delegation and assured them to take up all the genuine issues projected by them for examination and redressal.

Later, a delegation led by Pardeep Sharma, ex-MLC called on the Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation comprising of Naresh Kumar, Councilor, Abhinandan Sharma, Ashish Kumar, Raj Kumar and Puneet Mehta projected various developmental issues and demands of the people of Poonch area including completion of construction of Water Filtration Plant at Sathra Mandi, circular ring road from Sher-e-Kashmir Bridge to Betar Nallah and ring road for Raja Sukhdev Singh Hospital, sanctioning of new Women Degree College, Professional College and Medical College, up-gradation of power supply, promotion of Horticulture sector in Poonch District and protection bund from Magnar to Chandak.

The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation to look into the issues projected by them and urged Sharma to continue working towards promoting public welfare.

A delegation of All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC organizations, J&K Unit called on the Lieutenant Governor.

The delegation headed by its President, R K Kalsotra submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to the welfare of SC/ST/OBC communities including restoration of reservation in promotions in J&K, implementation of reservations for OBC as per the Mandal Commission recommendations, implementation of Special Component Plan for SCs, shelter homes for landless SCs/STs/OBCs, free coaching for competitive exams, giving boost to entrepreneurship among educated , unemployed youth and construction of Ambedkar Bhavan in Jammu.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the delegation assured them to review all their genuine demands for their early redressal.