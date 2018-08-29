CII initiates plantation drive

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: CII in collaboration with Cluster University Jammu initiated a mega plantation drive at GGM Science College here on Tuesday.

For the concerns mounting over the fast degrading quality of air and land due to unabated felling of trees, rapid urbanisation and vehicular pollution among other reasons, a renewed effort has been made by CII to increase green cover by saplings plantation.

Prof. Anju Bhasin, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar Cluster University Jammu, CII members and Vice Chairman along with students participated in the drive. Fruit saplings were planted in the college premises.

Dr Jatinder Khajuria, appreciating CII, encouraged students to plant more trees and take care of their plantations thereafter and said; plants should be grown to keep the environment green, clean, safe and healthy.

Rajesh Sharma, Vice Chairman, CII J&K State said, “the plantation drive initiated by CII not only will contribute to the well-being of the environment but also sensitised college students about the importance of tree plantation and environmental conservation and assured to continue to undertake such initiatives that will contribute to make our society greener and healthier.”

Darshan Lal and Harbinder Singh senior members of CII J&K State Council, Jagjeet Singh, Ayush Pangotra, Mahak Mahajan, Noureen Rehman and Vivek Bhardwaj were also present.