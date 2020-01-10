CII delegation calls on Commissioner Secretary I&C

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A delegation of CII led by Chairman J&K Council, Rajesh Sharma called upon Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce and apprised him of various issues faced by members besides urging him to take up the same with concerned for immediate resolution.

The issues discussed on the occasion included speeding-up of release of payment to MSME units maintenance and developmental of strategic essential commodity and agro-based industries in J&K, taxing walnut whole at a rate lower than finished product i.e., walnut kernels; disparity with respect to GST refund/ budgetary support faced by existing manufacturing units in J&K etc.

Dwivedi gave a patient hearing to all issues and assured that the department is working speedily towards resolving all genuine concerns of the industry. The CII delegation comprised of Waseem Trumboo, Trumboo Industries Pvt Ltd; Ravnish Gulati, Gulati Oil Mills; Asif Burza, Ahad Hotels and Resorts; Gagan Jain, Veejay Traders and Arun P Gupta, Everest Paints.