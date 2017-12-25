Christmas celebrated with enthusiasm, fervour in Kashmir

Srinagar: Christmas was celebrated today in Kashmir with traditional enthusiasm and religious fervour with members of the small population of Christians in the valley thronging churches for Mass as special prayers were held for world peace.

The biggest Mass in the Valley was held at the Holy Family Catholic Church at Maulana Azad Road here, where hundreds of Christians, including women and children, assembled to celebrate the birthday of Jesus Christ and held special prayers.

The church was decorated with colourful buntings and balloons and it wore a festive look.

Among the believers were tourists from different parts of the country and world who joined the locals on the auspicious day and prayed for world peace and brotherhood.

Similar prayers were held at other churches including the Saint Joseph’s Church in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, the oldest Catholic Church in Jammu and Kashmir and at the Church in the tourist resort of Gulmarg.

“We prayed for peace across the globe, especially in Kashmir on the birth of Jesus,” one of the participants of the Mass held at the Holy Family Catholic church said.

However, people missed ‘White Christmas’ as there was no snowfall in the Valley.

“We are disappointed that there was no snowfall on Christmas eve. Although we will be able to see snow at Gulmarg, but fresh snowfall on this day adds to the beauty of the festival,” a group of tourists from Delhi said. (PTI)