Christian Sports Organisation, CFT hail Governor for appointing Dilbag Singh as DGP

JAMMU: Christian Sports Organisation J&K and Christian Fellowship Trust (CFT) Jammu hailed the Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisor K Vijay Kumar and members of State Administrative Committee for confirming Dilbag Singh as Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir.

Terming Dilbag Singh DGP as a dynamic, efficient and a secular administrator, the members of the Christian Sports Organization J&K and Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu hoped that J&K Police would achieve newer heights under his-abled commands and guidance.

While recalling Dilbag Singh’s contribution for the upliftment of Christian Community and his support to various sports, cultural, community initiatives and especially for the welfare of the youths of the Christian community, the Christian Sports Organization J&K and Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu expressed hoped that they would continue to receive the blessings of Dilbag Singh.

Signatories to the press statement include Fr. Kuriakose, Chairman Christian Sports Organization and President Christian Fellowship Trust, Rajesh Gill CPO and Honourary member of Christian Sports Organization and Christian Fellowship Trust, Pastor Showkat Peter, Pastor Paul Gill, Pastor Prince and Pastor D. Samson Vice Presidents of Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu, Rev. Udhay Singh Treasurer Christian Fellowship Trust Jammu, Pastor Robin, S.M Gill, Thomas Khokher, Nicodemus and E Peter Advisors of Christian Fellowship Trust, Lazar Kandayara General Secretary, Johnson Gill Joint Secretary Christian Fellowship Trust and Pastor Johny Bhatti, Pastor Anthony, Festus Sotra, Asif Gill, Ashu Teji, Ajit Mooman, Hamid Matto Executive members of the Christian Fellowship Trust, David Mattoo and Victor Sotra Members of Christian Sports Organization Jammu and Kashmir.