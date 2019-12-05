Chowdhary elected President JKRCEEA

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Reserved Categories Electrical Engineers Association (JKRCEEA) elected Nazir Ahmad Chowdhary as its President while Junaid Ahmad Mir was elected as General Secretary of the Association.

The elections were held during general body meeting of the association held here, wherein participating members, with voice vote, elected office bearers of JKRCEEA.

Others office bearers included were Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh as Publicity Secretary; Gulshan Bhaghat as Chief Organiser; Parvinder Joharas Organiser; Mushtaq Ahmad as Chief Treasurer; Naveed Ahmad as Additional Publicity Secretary; Javid Ahmad Khan and Balbir Bhaghat as Senior Vice Presidents; Irshad Ahmad Khan as Vice President (K); Anil Gupta as Vice President (J); Yasir Chowdhary, Rasik Bhaghat and Ishak Chowdhary as Treasurers and Dara Singh, Neelam Digra, Ajay Bhagat, Sushma Devi Parihar, Zahid Ahmad Khan and Dildar Chowdhary as Executive Members.