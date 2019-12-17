Choudhary takes over as ADGP Armed J&K

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A K Choudhary took over as the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Armed J&K here on Tuesday at Armed Police Headquarters J&K Jammu.

On his arrival at Armed Police Headquarters J&K, Choudhary was accorded a warm welcome by the officers and staff members of APHQ.

Choudhary, a 1991 batch IPS Officer of J&K cadre, was working as ADGP Coordination, Police Headquarters (J&K) and was transferred and posted as ADGP Armed J&K vice S J M Gillani on December 12, 2019 vide an order issued by the Home Department J&K.

A native of Patna (Bihar), Choudhary has earlier remained posted on various significant assignments of police organisation in and outside J&K including ADGP Armed J&K, MD PHC J&K, IGP Hqr PHQ, IGP Pers PHQ, IGP Technical J&K, IG AP/ IR Jammu, SSP Udhampur, SP Leh, SDPO Kothibagh, SDPO Uri besides his deputation to the Government of India thrice from time to time.

Earlier, a warm send-off was given to Choudhary at a function held here today on his transfer.

Dilbag Singh, DGP, J&K, S.J.M Gillani, ADGP Coordination, Danesh Rana IGP Armed, Jammu, Director Prosecution PHQ, S.M Kapoor, AIGsP of PHQ and other officers were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Dilbag Singh appreciated the services of Choudhary during his posting in the Police Headquarters. He said that transfer is part and parcel of job and added that both officers Choudhary and Gillani are dedicated and competent officers of the department.

DGP said that Choudhary always safeguards the interests of the department and proved his abilities and commitment in solving the departmental issues. The DGP wished him good luck for new assignment.

Choudhary thanked the DGP and all the officers and staff of the PHQ for their support and coordination which resulted in excellent output and improvement of the work assigned to him. He said that the field formations have a lot of expectations from the PHQ, because of which the PHQ staff has to put in extra efforts and time.

AIG (Prov. & Tpt.) PHQ, Mubassir Latifi conducted the proceeding of the farewell and also gave a brief resume of Choudhary.

Gillani, a 1994 batch IPS officer, has also relinquished the charge of ADGP Armed J&K here today. Jammu based Commandants/GOs of AP/IR establishments and staff of Armed Police Headquarters J&K accorded warm farewell to the outgoing ADGP at Police Officers’ Mess Gandhi Nagar Jammu and APHQ Conference Hall Jammu on December 16 and 17, 2019 respectively.