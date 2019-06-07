Chopra inaugurates development works

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Gourav Chopra, Corporator of Ward no 28, started development works at Radha Krishna Temple lane here on Thursday. While inaugurating the works, Chopra said that it was a long pending demand of people of the area. Renovation of other remaining religious places falling under the ward will also be done on priority, he added. Sumitra Devi, R C Sharma, Pandit Subhash, Balbir Singh and Ashok Dutta were also present on the occasion.
