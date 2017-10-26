Chokyong Palgo Rinpoche consecrates Mani Tung Chur

TSEWANG RIGZIN

LEH: Skabje Chokyong Palgo Rinpoche consecrated the newly constructed Mani Tung Chur in the premises of Chowkhang Vihara Leh on Wednesday in presence of a galaxy of dignitaries and devotees.

Talking about exponential material development that has taken place over the recent years in Ladakh, Palgo Rinpoche said that material development also brings sufferings if we fail to develop inner values.

Rinpoche said that the nature of everything is impermanence and youngsters should not get lost in sensual pleasures that are temporary in nature.

Expressing gratitude to Ladakh’s elderly people who contributed to the development of Ladakh, he said it is for the youngsters now to work for the cause of Ladakh and Rinpoche himself promised to take the responsibility to educate youngsters who are the future of Ladakh.

MLA Nubra Deldan Namgyal, who was the Guest of Honour, asked Ladakhi Buddhists to practice the teachings of spiritual Gurus like The Dalai Lama in their real sense. He announced an amount of Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the six people who lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Takmacik-Domkhar recently. Earlier, two minutes silence was observed and Skabje Chokyong Palgo Rinpoche led prayers for departed souls to attain Nirvana.

In her welcome speech Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Women Wing’s President, Tsewang Dolma informed that Mani Tung Chur was constructed with generous donations from different sources by LBA Women’s Wing in honour of late Kushok Bakula Rinpoche as a part of the ongoing centenary celebration and also for world peace.

Speaking on the occasion LBA President Tsewang Thinless reiterated Ladakh’s demand for Union Territory for the preservation and protection of Ladakh’s distinct identity and appealed to the public to continue supporting the cause until it is achieved.

Director CIBS Prof Geshe Konchok Wangdus explained the meaning of Mantra Om Mani Padmi Hung.

Among others who were present on the occasion included Councillor Tingmosgang, Tsering Morup, former CEC LAHDC, Leh, Rigzin Spalbar, former MLC Norbu Gailchan, President DCC Leh, Tsering Samphel and Director LTO, Mipham Odsal besides a large numbers of guests and devotees.