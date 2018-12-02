Chiterlekha, Ayushi win sprint gold in DYSS Athletics

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: Annual divisional level Inter-district Athletics Meet of boys and girls of under-14, under-17 and under-19 age groups got underway at University of Jammu grounds, here under the banner of Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS).

The participants represent the districts of Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur and Ramban.

The opening day witnessed Sonika Devi of Kathua and Simran Sharma of Udhampur winning the girls 3,000 meters events in under-19 and under-17 categories respectively.

Similarly, the prestigious under-100 meters gold went to Nikhil Kumar of Jammu and Sagar Singh, again of Jammu in under-17 and under-14 categories respectively.

The girls sprint gold was won by Chiterlekha and Ayushi Bhat, both of Jammu in under-17 and under-14 age group respectively.