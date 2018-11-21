China’s influence grows

Dear Editor,
PM Modi has been trying to woo Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Thailand, but alas, they are veering towards China. These countries do want cordial ties with India, but by helping them economically, China has entered their heart. India is Nepal’s big trade partner but the trade and transit embargo of 2015 created bad blood, and Nepal moved closer to China.
Similarly, even though Bangladesh is an ally of India, it is veering towards China, as it is helping it build a bridge over the Padma River which will link north and south Bangladesh by road and rail. PM Modi will have to work harder to change their negative attitude towards India.
Subhash C Taneja,
Via-e-mail
