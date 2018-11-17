Chinar Primary School celebrates Sports Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Chinar Primary School, the Junior Wing of Sainik School Nagrota, on Friday celebrated Sports Day at the school stadium, near here.

Captain (IN) A Muthuraman, Principal, Sainik School Nagrota and Chairman, Chinar Primary School presided over the function as Chief Guest while World Kickboxing Champion Tajamul Islam graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour and distributed medals and certificates to winners of various sports events.

Tajamul also interacted with the children and motivated them to take part in games and sports.

Tiny-tots from Classes LKG to V participated enthusiastically in all the events and demonstrated their abilities.

Urmimala Das, Headmistress Chinar Primary School and the team of staff put in special efforts to make the day memorable to one and all by introducing very innovative and fun-filled activities such as Shopping for Toys, Back to Back Race, Bangle Game, etc.

The programme began with welcome address followed by March Past by the participants.

In UKG, Nitish Singh and Shreyansh Sharma stood first in Balancing the Ball and Arushi Pandita won the first prize in Going to School. Shivam Singh of Class I stood first in Balancing the Book and Prisha Kar won the first prize in Bangle Game. In Class II, Taksh Singh stood first in Frog Race and Devanshi Kar bagged first prize in Ring Race. In Class III, Falak Jaan stood first in Pyramid Game and Saksham Sharma and Saksham Koul won the first prize in Three-legged Race. In a tough competition for Class IV, Imran Ahmad won the first prize in Hurdle Race while Sneha Suri stood first in Skipping Race. In Class V, Kirti Bhat bagged first prize in Discus Throw and Lavitra Koul stood first in 200m run.

Finally, in the nail-biting relay race, Tagore House won the first prize while Gandhi House and Nehru House stood second and third respectively.

Purnima Raina and Shallu Sharma coordinated the overall conduct of the annual Sports Day.