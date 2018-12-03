China welcomes India, Pakistan’s efforts to open Kartarpur Corridor

Beijing: China on Monday welcomed India and Pakistan’s efforts to open the Kartarpur Corridor, saying strengthening dialogue between them and properly addressing their differences means a lot to the world peace and development.
The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur – the final resting place of Sikh faith’s founder Guru Nanak Dev – with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India’s Gurdaspur district.
Both India and Pakistan last month announced that stretches would be developed in their respective areas to link the two revered places.
“We are glad to see the good interactions between Pakistan and India. Both are important countries in South Asia. The stability of their relations means a lot to the world peace and development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here answering a question on the corridor.
“We sincerely hope that the two countries can strengthen coordination and dialogue, properly address their differences, improve their relations for stability and peace,” he said. (PTI)
