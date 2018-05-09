China vows to ‘safeguard’ Iran nuclear deal

Beijing: China today voiced regret over President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal and vowed to “safeguard” the agreement.
“China calls on all relevant parties to assume a responsible attitude, bear in mind the long-term and general interest, persist towards a political and diplomatic resolution and properly control disputes, so as to return at an early date to the right track of implementing the deal,” foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing. (PTI)
