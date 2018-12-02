China, US agree no new tariffs ‘after January 1’: Chinese media

Share Share 0 Share

Buenos Aires: The United States and China agreed Saturday in a long-anticipated summit to hold off on new tariffs after January 1, Chinese state media said following a months-long trade war.

The China Daily and Chinese international broadcaster CGTN both said President Donald Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to halt tariffs “after January 1” — when Washington has been set to impose USD200 billion in new tariffs. (PTI)